Andor season 2 premiere date: Why to expect a long wait

Of course, in theory it would be rather nice to get Andor season 2 on Disney+ at some point in 2024. Unfortunately, it is abundantly clear at this point that it won’t be happening.

So why is the wait going to be so long for those show, especially when you think about the turnaround for a lot of other shows out there? Well, a lot of it is tied to just how ambitious this show really is. Diego Luna and the rest of the cast are back filming new episodes, and production is going to be going well into next summer. Nine or so months isn’t that unusual of a filming window for a show of this nature, but what adds to it significantly is the post-production. This is a big-budget series that requires a lot of work after cameras stop rolling, and there are twelve episodes per season. That is significantly longer than anything that you see across most of Star Wars on Disney+.

When you consider all of this, it’s fairly easy to figure out why Cassian’s story will not continue until we get around for at least the next eighteen months, give or take.

If there is one thing we are pleased to know in advance, it’s that Andor himself seems to be all-in on the rebellion. Here is what showrunner Tony Gilroy had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“What he says at the end is true … That’s really a blood oath, that’s he’s in. I don’t think that question will be in doubt. I don’t think that’s an issue going forward. He’s all in, so we’re gonna juggle four years in the second half.”

We know that this show is slowly building towards the events of Rogue One, so we know where things are going. The question comes in how we arrive there.

