Loki season 2 premiere date: Is filming done?

As we wait for Disney+ to hand over some news on a Loki season 2 premiere date, let’s get more into what we can say at present. Take, for example, whether production is already done on the Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

In the event you haven’t heard yet, let’s go ahead and share the good news — cameras wrapped earlier this fall on the Tom Hiddleston series, which means that the upcoming episodes are currently in the midst of what is a long post-production process. It goes without saying that we’d like to get these as soon as humanly possible, but we also recognize that it’s not an easy road to get a show like this back on the air. There is going to be a significant amount of post-production work here, whether it be editing, special effects, and of course the streaming service also working to find the right place for it.

If we had to make a stance at this particular moment, it would be to see season 2 at some point next summer. We know how popular this time of year is for all things Marvel, and we’d hope that all of the episodes would be good to go by this point. The only major question mark really comes down to whether or not this times out right with the rest of the MCU. The powers-that-be have to deal with a timeline and a lot of other considerations more here than almost any other company out there.

So when will Disney+ start to at least share some more Loki details with us? For the time being, we’d go ahead and circle the spring as a period of time that makes the most sense. By then, there’s at least a chance there could be some footage ready to share. Remember that there will be plenty of Marvel-related entertainment to enjoy before then, so this is not as though we’re getting some sort of massive drought altogether.

