The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 theory: Is Ethan the killer?

As we prepare for The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 on HBO this weekend, is it time to start talking and/or thinking about the dead bodies? We don’t exactly have a lot of time, and we do still have questions as to who it could be, let alone why they are doing what they are.

We’ll have a couple of interesting suspects to go over throughout the next week and a half, but why not start with Ethan? On paper, he feels like one of the least likely people to do something — he is quiet, mild-mannered, and yet, he’s being pushed in an uncomfortable direction. You see him in the promo for episode 6 banging on seemingly Cameron’s door, demanding answers. If Cameron were to make a move on Harper or there is sudden friction there, it would push Ethan to act out.

Yet, here is the big issue with a lot of this: Wouldn’t Daphne know if something happened to Cameron? She seemed happy and content in the opening scene of the premiere. Then again, she was also alone. She may be trying to hide whatever happened, and the shock of her discovering someone dead in the ocean did not immediately imply she knew them. There are also multiple people who are dead; why would Ethan do something like this?

While we do think he is a fascinating person to think about it for now, at this point we don’t think it’s all that likely he’s the person behind this. You could point more towards the storyline with Albie’s family or Portia — Tanya discovered a huge secret that Quentin would be desperate to cover up, but would he really kill for it? Would Mike White really write out Jennifer Coolidge from the show at this point?

Things are going to get nutty over these final episodes, and also deadly. We know a season 3 is coming, but there’s no guarantee that anything in Sicily will be referenced at all.

Do you think we’ll learn more about the killer on The White Lotus season 2 episode 6?

Have any theories? Share right now in the comments, and come back for some other updates all about the series.

