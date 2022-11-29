Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but a number of people out there are probably eager to get season 4 episode 8. We know that there is a lot to be excited about the rest of the season, whether it be some high-octane storylines or moments to get to know the characters a little bit better.

At this point, though, we have to go ahead and share the bad news: Yet again, Most Wanted (and the entire franchise, for the matter) is on hiatus. It is also going to be off the air next week, and you will be waiting until December 13 to get more news on what lies ahead.

“Appeal” – When three prosecutors are assassinated outside a bar in their small Arkansas town, the team is called in to determine if this was connected to a case from the local DA’s office or if it’s a personal vendetta. Also, Ray feels compelled to help a woman and her young son combat an injustice, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this episode airs, you have to be prepared for (alas) yet another hiatus. The plan is for the whole franchise to come back in January after a one-off week on the air next month and hopefully, at that point we’re going to be able to see a lot more stories without these same sort of frequent interruptions. Clearly, CBS wants to save a good bit of the stuff they have for sweeps, a.k.a. a period of time that matters greatly to them when it comes to ad revenue.

