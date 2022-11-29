Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you’re hoping to get an answer to that or some scoop on what lies ahead, we are here to help!

Unfortunately, we can’t sit here and say that a lot of the news that we have within is going to make a lot of people happy — there is no new installment tonight on the network, and nor will there be next week either. For whatever reason, the folks at the network have decided to air the rest of the FBI franchise (at least for this calendar year) on an island come Tuesday, December 13. That’s after the early excitement for the holiday season, but also before everyone starts to get into their holiday traditions again.

So what lies ahead for the Missy Peregrym drama? Well, the next new episode will feature the return of Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, who may still have some big decisions to make. To get a few more bits and pieces of insight, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Fortunate Son” – A teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Also, Nina comes to Scola with a proposal he is hesitant to accept, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this episode…

Let’s just say that we’ll be at another hiatus. It won’t be a super-long one as the franchise will be back in January, but it probably will add to a lot of the scheduling confusion that a lot of people have at the moment. Just know that there is a LOT of big stuff still to come this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What are you excited to see on FBI season 5 episode 9 when it airs on CBS?

Are you sad the show isn’t back tonight? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some further information on the show and the future. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







