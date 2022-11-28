American Horror Story season 12: When will we learn the cast?

American Horror Story season 12 will be coming to FX down the road, and of course there’s a lot to be excited about! This show is beloved for a reason, and there are so many weird / super-interesting directions that Ryan Murphy and the producers could take it the rest of the way.

Now that we have said all of this, we do have to raise the following question about the future: Who is going to be a part of the show moving forward, and when could we actually learn about the cast?

The unfortunate reality here is even though we’d like to get some more news on the season 12 cast over the next few months, there is no guarantee that we will. Our hope is that by the summer, we could at least know a few names! Billie Lourd (pictured above) is an easy favorite to expect back, largely because of her recent involvement. We’re also hopeful about seeing more of Leslie Grossman, who has been a part of the show with some regularity.

Would it be nice to see more of Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, and some favorites from the earlier seasons? Sure, but we know at this point they have a lot of other stuff going on. In general, we anticipate that this season will be a fixture of familiar faces and newcomers, much like we’ve seen in the past. (Our pipe dream remains that we end up seeing Jessica Lange back at some point before the end, as unlikely as that may seem right now.)

Who do you want to see featured in the cast of American Horror Story season 12?

