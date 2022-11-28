Wednesday season 2 premiere date: If renewed, when could it air?

What are the chances that we could see a Wednesday season 2 at some point in 2023? Is it too early to even speculate on this?

One thing that we can definitely say with confidence right now is that the Addams Family off-shoot has found an enormous following in a short period of time. Star Jenna Ortega has been the subject of rave reviews, and of course the whole production has that signature Tim Burton touch.

While we don’t want to make any assumptions with Netflix (remember their history of canceling shows), we’re fairly optimistic that there will be another season. The question comes down to 1) when it will happen, 2) what the focus will be, and 3) when it will actually premiere.

When it comes to the latter in particular, our feeling at the moment is that we’re going to see the show back at some point in 2024. Would we love to see Wednesday back in action in 2023? Sure, but we’ve come to expect a long period of time waiting for Netflix shows to come back on the air. We wish that this wasn’t the case, but it just takes a lot of time to make a high-quality show these days. That’s especially the case for one that films internationally, has some big names, and also wants to release all of the episodes at once.

Ultimately, so long as the quality is there, we do of course think that viewers will come back. There probably isn’t that much to worry about. (Now that we’ve said this, can we get to see more of Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester? What a wonderful take on the character he had in a short period of time.)

Do you expect to hear about a Wednesday season 2 at some point over the next year?

