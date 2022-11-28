Succession season 4 premiere date: Time jump expectations

We know that there is a lot to be excited about as we prepare for Succession season 4, but there are still lingering questions worth thinking about. Take, for example, a big one we have now when it comes to the setting.

Is the action for season 4 going to pick up shortly after season 3? Is it fair for us to even have this sort of expectation?

In general, we come into this piece operating from a specific school of thought: The less of a time jump, the better. The third season ended in such a way where there is a lot of stuff that can’t be glossed over. Take, for starters, watching Shiv, Kendall, and Roman all try their best to navigate what is going to be a new and totally-bizarre world not serving under their father Logan. Or, seeing what comes next with Brian Cox’s character as he considers selling off Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson. Then, you’ve got the super-bizarre stories like Connor Roy’s personal life or what happens with Greg now that he has a slightly larger amount of power serving under Logan in the new regime.

Based on what we’ve seen from creator Jesse Armstrong in the past, he is not one to gloss over certain stories. We tend to believe that there won’t be that much of a time jump between seasons, just as we equally think that this show will be better off for it.

When will we get answers?

Either in a trailer (which we could see either next month or January), and when the show eventually premieres in the spring. We’re hoping for a start date in late March!

What do you think the story is going to be on Succession season 4 the rest of the way?

