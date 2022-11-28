Avenue 5 season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following today’s big season 2 finale, can you anticipate an Avenue 5 season 3 down the road at HBO? Or, are we already at the end of the road?

Before we go any further within this piece, we should do a little bit of rumor patrol since there is a lot of misleading info out there on this particular show at present. While the future for this show very much does seem up in the air, it has not been canceled. When the cast contracts expired earlier this year, that led to speculation that the show was 100% done. That is not the case. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Armando Iannucci (who also worked with HBO on the earlier seasons of Veep) had the following to say:

“HBO doesn’t really renew a season until the previous season is going out … Because we got delayed by the pandemic by about 18 months, we knew that meant everyone’s contracts would run out, because they’re contracted for a certain period. We just thought, everyone’s got 101 other things to be doing, so it would be unfair to kind of keep them on hold in limbo. But everyone wants to do more. HBO are very keen. We’ll make more when we can corral everyone together again. Everyone’s up for it and we’ve already got ideas and thoughts about what happens next.”

This situation actually feels a little similar to another show in The Orville on Hulu, whose cast was also let out of their contracts long before new episodes premiered. It is still in limbo over its future, and there is often no real timetable for these sort of negotiations. HBO, like Hulu, is not the sort of network that demands that every one of its shows come out on an annual basis. If we get a season 3 of Avenue 5, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if it does not premiere until 2024, at the earliest.

Rest assured, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for whatever the future holds in this instance…

Do you want to see an Avenue 5 season 5 at some point on HBO down the road?

