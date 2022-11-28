The Equalizer season 3 episode 8 spoilers: More on Mel’s brother

The Equalizer season 3 episode 8 is currently slated to premiere on February 19, and it’s clear that we have a really good cliffhanger for it! We’ve come to know a little bit about Mel over the past couple of years, and yet the storyline with her brother absolutely feels new.

So what can we say about this guy as of this writing? Well, we know that he’s missing, and we’ve already seen just how far she will go to get answers. Add to this some tension between Mel and Robyn McCall, and you’ve got a character at this point who is waiting to find ways to get out some pent-up tension.

Obviously, it goes without saying that episode 8 will revolve around Mel trying to learn the truth about her brother Edison … so what can we say about it now? In a new interview with Deadline, actress Liza Lapira teased the following:

“Episode 307 ends on a cliffhanger, so we only know that [the stranger] is somehow involved [in Mel’s brother’s disappearance] and she is going on a rampage to take his friends down. She keeps him alive and conscious to pump him for information because clearly, he knows where her brother is.

“We find out in episode 308 that Mel’s brother may or may not be involved in some high-level money funneling with the mob. So the stranger from 307 is revealed to have been hired help from that group to help extract Edison.”

This story could prove critical for a number of different reasons. For starters, we’re going to be 100% behind any opportunity to get to know some people within Robyn’s team a little bit better. Also, this is the sort of story that could reinforce further why they all need to rely on one another. Mel could need Queen Latifah’s character, and hopefully this story will bring them back on the same page.

