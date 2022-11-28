All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 8 return date hopes

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious about an All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 8 return date at The CW? We know that there is a good bit of story still to come here, and it is mostly a matter of when we’re going to see it.

What we can go ahead and say here is fairly simple. First and foremost, tonight does mark the final episode of the calendar year, and we know that we are facing a pretty long wait for whatever lies ahead. How long, of course, is the current mystery. The earliest we can expect to see the show back is on Monday, January 2, and of course we’d selfishly love to see the show at that point. We know that there is a lot to cover for Simone and the rest of the key characters, both in terms of their lives as students and also athletes trying to find a way to make things work. The show is aspirational, but there are 100% a lot of struggles. That will be a theme that, more than likely, continues for a good while.

Now, the hard truth of the matter is knowing that we have a long way to go to see what the long-term future for any of these characters will look like. We hope that there will be a season 3 to further things along, but even that is unclear at the moment. With The CW as a network currently undergoing some pretty radical changes behind the scenes, we can’t sit here and say that altogether anything is secure when it comes to the future.

If you want to make sure that the All American universe sticks around, the biggest bit of advice we can give is to watch live or on The CW app. Even if the network still cancels them, there’s a chance that they could live on elsewhere.

Related – Take a look at some additional coverage of All American: Homecoming right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 8 when it airs on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







