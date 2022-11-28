All American season 5 episode 8 return date hopes on The CW

Following what you see tonight on The CW, are you eager to get an All American season 5 episode 8 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead?

Of course, there are a few different things that we can say within this piece, but let’s just begin by getting the bad news out of the way: Tonight’s “Hate It or Love It” is the final installment of the calendar year. You are going to be waiting a long time to see what’s coming up next here. How long? The network has been fairly cagey about a lot of their return dates / midseason premiere dates following the Nexstar deal, so we may all collectively find out tonight some of the finer details. The earliest we could see the football drama back is on Monday, January 2.

One of the best things about season 5 so far is that the producers have done a great job of showing how athletics are a year-round priority for a lot of college students, even if they are not actively competing at a given point in time. There is so much work that goes into college football whether it be chemistry building, finding new players, or continuing to stay in the best physical shape possible. We’re hoping that when the series returns, we’ll see more of the highs and lows for some of the players, but then also Olivia as she pursues some of her own dreams.

As we wait for the series to return, we of course advise you to get as many of your friends to check out season 5 as possible! All American is one of those shows facing a lot of uncertainty following the Nexstar deal. It goes without saying that we’d like to see it come back, but we also live within a world where nothing is guaranteed.

