Yellowstone season 5 episode 5: Could Beth kill Jamie?

As we get into Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 airing on the Paramount Network this weekend, it feels clear there is potential for violence at every turn. There are significant threats to the ranch, and that’s without even speaking about significant threats within the Dutton family.

If you watched last night’s episode 4, you probably realize that there was a moment where Beth easily could have died at the hands of her brother Jamie. He looked ready to run her down after their latest confrontation, he didn’t end up fully committing. We know that he’s got enough rage within him that he could snap at any moment; we also know that anger is one of Beth’s most defining characteristics. She’ll never forgive Jamie for taking away her ability to have a baby.

So could Beth actually kill her brother at some point? It is a fascinating thing to think about — so much so that even Kelly Reilly herself isn’t clear that there is an answer to it. Speaking on this subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“Good question, I’d have to think about it … When I’m in the pit of her hatred and her rage and her pain, yes. It’s that potent and painful for her. But, I don’t know. She had an opportunity to do it, and she didn’t.”

Granted, she may choose to do it still down the road. She recognizes that Jamie is smart, and his interests are not always going to align with her or her father. We think that if she felt his actions would stop the ranch in its tracks or shut it down outright, this is a conversation that she would very much entertain.

Where do you think the story could be going for Beth as we enter Yellowstone season 5 episode 5?

