Outlander season 7 premiere date: Will all episodes air in 2023?

The wait for Outlander season 7 is pretty darn painful — there’s no denying that. At this point last year, we knew when season 6 was coming to Starz! We wish we could say something similar here but for whatever reason, the network is holding their cards close to the vest.

So while the powers-that-be have yet to announce any firm details about the 16-episode story ahead, there are some things that we can glean based on the info out there. Production on the first half of season 7 has been done for a while, and for whatever reason, Starz has been super-quiet about their 2023 lineup so far. Odds are, that will change in the next few weeks. It’d be a little unusual for them to announce a January or February premiere for Outlander such a short amount of time in advance, but there is still plenty of time for them to promote it.

The most interesting question to us is if all of season 7 could end up airing next year. Think about it like this: They could air the first eight in the late winter / spring (we tend to think March is most likely, based on season 6), and then the second eight in the fall. It’s a way to keep people discussing the show almost year-round, which could also benefit Starz greatly in terms of subscribers.

So why wouldn’t they want to do this? The only answer we can give is that there could be a long hiatus between season 7 and season 8, provided that we even get a season 8. Given the massive order for season 7, we tend to think the actors would want a break to do some other things after the fact. Because of this, Starz may want to stretch out season 7 — though they could also do that with the prequel Blood of My Blood, of course depending on what happens with that.

