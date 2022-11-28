The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 promo: Will Tanya tell Portia?

There is so much we’re left to think about as we prepare for The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 on HBO — it’s hard to know where to start!

For the sake of this article, though, we have to talk about what happened with Tanya’s discovery at the end of episode 5, largely because it could change so much when it comes to relationships across the map. Tanya looked at Quentin almost as this revered guru, someone who could teach her about all of the beauty that existed in the world. That’s before she realized that he was actually in a sordid relationship with Jack, his own nephew! Of course, it is possible that the two are not technically related, but we’re going on in the information as presented to us as viewers.

For Tanya at the moment, the big question is whether she’s going to tell her assistant Portia all about this, largely because she’s seen her and Jack grow close already. We know that Jennifer Coolidge’s character is not always direct in her confrontations, and she may try to push Portia away from him without saying outright what she saw. (This was even hinted at in the promo that aired after episode 5.)

Yet, we have a very hard time thinking that this season is going to end and this secret is still buried, mostly because this is one of the ways we could get to that shocking scenario of all of those dead bodies in the water. There are only a handful of people confirmed to be alive at this point — we don’t think that someone is going to kill Tanya, but everyone around her? Well, that seems to be fair game.

The funny thing is that with everything going on right now with Quentin and Jack, all of a sudden what happened to Tanya’s husband feels like a distant memory. We don’t miss that storyline much at all.

Do you think that Tanya will tell Portia the truth moving into The White Lotus season 2 episode 6?

Have any big theories? Let us know below! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

