Is Lavel Schley leaving East New York? Is Andre Bentley dead?

East New York season 1 episode 9 has come and gone, and we have a big question as a result: Is Andre Bentley dead? Is Lavel Schley already leaving the show?

If the CBS crime drama wanted to end the first part of the season in a big way, it’s fair to say that they’ve done that and then some! Officer Bentley being shot is the biggest moment across the first nine episodes, and it shows further the sort of storytelling the writers are trying to do here. A lot of CBS shows do have a tendency to play things a little bit safe when it comes to cliffhangers — in other words, they don’t do them. The term “fall finale” is also very rarely said. East New York is bucking the trend. They want you to be thinking about what happened here through the entirety of the hiatus, and we can’t sit here and say that anything is clear.

The reason that it’s so hard to speculate over what the future will hold here is quite simple: The show is still so new! The writers have not established whether they’d be willing to kill major characters so soon; it’s possible that Bentley will recover and be fine, but they could certainly still go the other way.

Now, let’s just give the writers some credit: How many of you saw the ending coming? The element of surprise was big in this episode, and this is the best thing for this show as a whole entering a hiatus. It can be hard for a network show to stand out, especially a cop drama when there are tons of these across the board. This twist broke the mold, and it could make East New York something people pick up over the next several months.

