The White Lotus season 2 episode 5: The Quentin, Jack shocker!

We had a feeling that The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 had the potential to surprise us; yet, we didn’t think they’d be doing that. Right when we thought Tanya’s storyline with Quentin was dragging the whole story down, Mike White delivered a shocking twist that makes us question everything in the final episodes.

It’s hard to know how to delicately approach the subject, so let’s just say it: Tanya caught Quentin in an intimate moment with Jack … who just so happens to also be his nephew. Portia has been in the midst of a fling herself with Jack, so imagine what could happen if Jennifer Coolidge’s character tells her precisely what she saw.

For the time being, though, Portia remains in the dark. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Haley Lu Richardson did have to say about the story to come and what we could expect the rest of the way:

“Oh boy, Portia. Sweet Portia. Poor Portia … Oh man, she was finally getting what she wanted, on paper, just to find out that he’s f—–g his uncle. And its not what it seems. You never want to find out that the guy that you’re dating and who has whisked you away is f—–g his uncle! You don’t want to find that out.”

So yes, it’s absolutely clear that some things are going to turn into absolute chaos as Tanya has information she absolutely learned on accident, and she is also one of the last people you probably want with this sort of information. She’s not going to know how to process it, and she could end up telling the entire world in the blink of an eye. Then again, she’s also easily influenced and persuaded, and that makes her so unpredictable in the end.

Related – Get some more news now when it comes to The White Lotus, including what lies ahead in episode 6

What did you think about the overall events of The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other insight you don’t want to miss on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







