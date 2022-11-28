Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 promo: A warning for John

Last night on the Paramount Network, a first promo aired for Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 — and that of course comes with many questions.

What’s one of the big ones? Think in terms of this: Is John Dutton making too many mistakes? We know that the fate of the ranch is at the center of the story right now, just as it’s been for the entire series. There are constantly people trying to take it, and Kevin Costner’s character is well aware of that. Yet, is there anything that he can really do to keep the enemies at bay?

In the promo, one of the big things that we saw was Beth effectively warning her father about some of the enemies lurking around every corner, and also telling him to stay as far away from them as possible. She’s speaking in part of people like Summer, who is now under the Duttons’ roof and serving as an environmental adviser of sorts. Meanwhile, we know already about the relationship between Sarah and Jamie, one that is almost sure to cause some major complications the rest of the season.

The thing about Jamie is that he can be all about compromise, or at least playing the game as a means to an end. Meanwhile, the thing about Beth is that she believes in almost no compromise. Her goal is to burn bridges and fight like there is no tomorrow.

You can argue that parts of episode 4, save for Beth’s release from jail, moved a little bit slowly. However, at the same time we could find out later that there are stories that are more important than you’d ever realize down the road. We noted last night that the scandal with the wolves could be John’s undoing; would anyone be surprised in the end?

