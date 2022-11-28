Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Premiere month?

We know that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is going to be coming back to Prime Video down the road — unfortunately, there is no particular premiere-date window as of yet. We tend to think that it’s going to be 2024, and we hesitate to thing any more specific than that. Why would we? The last thing that we want do here is be let down if it is later than expect.

Has filming already begun? Sure, but we’re also well aware of the fact that there is a LOT of work still to do the rest of production. That’s without, of course, even getting into the post-production process or adding in all of the special effects.

The biggest question we have to wonder right now is whether the Prime Video team is going to give us some sort of news on a season 2 premiere earlier than expected. After all, remember this: The premiere date for the first season was announced more than a year prior to it actually streaming, which is both unusual and also absolutely unheard of in the world of TV.

Personally, we think it is unlikely that we’re going to be seeing an announcement so early again; yet, we do think that they could announce a premiere month or an approximate date fairly far in advance. Think in terms of six to eight months ahead of time.

Our early prediction? We’re going to see the second season at some point in spring 2024, and we’ll get a further bit of information on that come the summer or fall of next year. Since this is such a huge show all over the globe, Amazon has nothing to lose when it comes to getting a date out there early. Why wouldn’t they want to do something like that, all things considered?

Related – Go ahead and check out the latest Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power news

When do you think you’re actually going to see The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 over on Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







