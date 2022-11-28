The Equalizer season 3 episode 7: Mel’s brother & a cliffhanger!

Entering The Equalizer season 3 episode 7 on CBS, of course we anticipated some pretty big stuff was going to happen. It was hard to expect otherwise! This was the final episode of the calendar year and with that in mind, the writers conjured up a pretty huge cliffhanger.

What was personally surprising is that this said cliffhanger was not tied to Robyn McCall directly but rather, Mel. For the past couple of episodes, there’s been something brewing for a little while when it comes to Mel training Dee in secret. Robyn didn’t learn about it until after the fact, and it’s fair to say that she was really unhappy. This has caused a pretty big divide in the partnership between Robyn and Mel, and it’s clearly causing the later to go a little bit rogue. She’s looking for answers about her brother, and unfortunately, all we’re left with are questions.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that we haven’t gotten a ton of Mel backstory since the start of the series. Apparently the guy is missing and yet, it’s unclear just how much everyone else knows about it. Are we talking about some big, elaborate secret that is going to boil over in the weeks and months to come? We tend to think that there’s a lot of drama that will come from this, and the only way we could see a solution is if Mel and Robyn manage to get on the same page.

The thing that makes this particular ending tougher is that we’ll be waiting for a while to get answers, and things are so broken between these two characters at the moment. What did make the Dee situation so interesting is that on some level, you can see where every person was coming from. She wants to feel protected, and some other people understand that. Meanwhile, Robyn wants to protect her in a totally different way — by steering her clear of her vigilante world.

