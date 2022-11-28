Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re of course going to give you an answer to the question … and also a look ahead.

It’d be nice to get a new installment for the third straight week in a matter of hours but, unfortunately, that’s not happening. Instead, the crime drama will be off until Monday, December 5 and after that, prepare for it to be MIA for the rest of the year. It doesn’t appear as though there will be a big Christmas episode this go-around, but there is a lot to look forward to here! Take, for example, the return of Margo Harshman to the show as Delilah.

So what makes the December 5 episode stand out fully? Take a look at the attached synopsis, in the event you haven’t seen it already…

“Higher Education” – NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After the fact…

Rest assured, there is a LOT to look forward to with this show in 2023! There’s going to be a three-part crossover event between all three NCIS shows on January 2, and that could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see all of these characters interact. We’ve seen the main NCIS team join forces with Hawaii recently, but bringing in the Los Angeles team makes for something different altogether.

