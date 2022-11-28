The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Last before finale

Do you want to learn a little more about The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 10 right now? There is a LOT we have to get into here.

First and foremost, we should lead off this piece with the following: The epic finale is coming sooner rather than later. The final two episodes of season 2 will air on December 12, meaning that we’ll be spending most of the winter / part of the spring potentially wondering what the future will hold for the entire cast and crew. Hopefully we get some news before then, but we recognize that the timeline for a network like Fox can be rather tough to predict.

When it comes to episode 10 in particular, here is what we can share — the title is “Trust,” and the official synopsis can be read below:

As Arman and Nadia plan their most dangerous scheme yet, Thony questions her alliances, especially with Luca’s health deteriorating. Meanwhile, Garrett zeroes in on a suspect in Maya’s death in the all-new “Trust” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Dec. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-210) (TV-14, L, S, V)

Could more people die soon?

This has been a major part of this season so far, and we have little reason to think that it’s going to change over the final few episodes. Garrett’s going to be increasingly desperate for information; meanwhile, Thony will understandably be more desperate in general, which you probably expected given what is at stake for her at the moment. We’re talking about the potential death of Luca! We know how she will do everything in her power to ensure his safety; it has, after all, been a defining characteristic of The Cleaning Lady to date.

Just remember this: We’re probably not done when it comes to shocking twists and this show, at least for the time being.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 10 on Fox?

