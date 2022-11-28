SEAL Team season 7 premiere date hopes, if renewal happens

As so many of you out there are very much aware at present, we are very much eager to get some news on a SEAL Team season 7 renewal. How can we not? The sixth season was gut-wrenching, action-packed, and in the end, still character-focused. It absolutely did a great job of making us hyped for what is going to be coming up next.

So what is the big problem right now? It’s rather simple: The uncertainty. We are cautiously optimistic that the folks at Paramount+ could order more, but it’s absolutely up to them and they keep a lot of their viewership / financial data behind closed doors. This leads to us being in this position, waiting for an announcement that could come late this year or in early 2023. There is no immediate hurry.

Let’s go ahead and assume for a moment that the military drama does get renewed. When could it actually come back on the streaming service? For now, all evidence suggests that it could be back as early as next fall. Paramount+, much like many other streamers out there, likes to have their shows around once a week if possible. The production cycle for SEAL Team makes it that new episodes could theoretically be ready in plenty of time. This is not a series that needs to add in a ton of CGI or special effects in post, and that does speed up at least one part of the process.

If season 7 follows a relatively similar schedule to season 6, our feeling is that we’ll get something akin to a formal premiere date announcement in the summer. Let’s cross our fingers in advance and hope that this happens! Let’s also hope that Bravo stays in action, especially after that big-time cliffhanger.

