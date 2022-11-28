The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Facing the past

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8? First and foremost, know that the show is back next week. You don’t have to worry about another hiatus in the immediate future, and this upcoming episode will be important all across the board.

Take, for starters, a story that could have long-term ramifications for all of the doctors. Want to get some more specifics? Then check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Sorry, Not Sorry” – Drs. Shaun Murphy, Asher Wolke and Aaron Glassman meet a patient with an infected surgical sponge that was left in their abdomen. Meanwhile, Morgan must face her own past when she treats the victim of a [horrific] assault on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, DEC. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-14, DSV)

The reason why this sponge could be so important here is because what it could mean for the St. Bonaventure Hospital. Are the doctors facing a potential suit over this? All of this, in theory, could be setting the stage for the upcoming The Good Lawyer spin-off that is going to get a backdoor pilot at some point in midseason. While we can’t guarantee the plots are connected, this is the closest thing that we’ve seen to evidence of it.

As for what else we could be getting…

The dive into Morgan’s past is significant when it comes to how she is handling her trauma at present. There is so much that this character is thinking about in regards to her future. A lot has changed for her over the past year, whether it be her staying in San Jose or her desire to have a baby.

