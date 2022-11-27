Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What could full schedule be?

We don’t think that this is going to come as a shock to a lot of people out there, but there is hype around Ted Lasso season 3 at Apple TV+. Also, it’s pretty impossible for there not to be. Just think about the show we are talking about here! Has there ever been a series that proves to be as funny, meaningful, and even inspirational as this one? It’s hard to really fathom it.

Now that we have said all of this, let’s get to not only the subject of a premiere date, but also the schedule as a whole. There are twelve episodes that constitute what could be the final season of the show, and we tend to think that the streaming service is going to release one a week. It’s possible that they will premiere two back to back, but there’s no real incentive for them to do so other than as a thank-you to fans for waiting so long. They stand a chance to make more subscription dollars, after all, stretching this out as long as they can.

Let’s say that season 3 premieres either Friday, March 17 or the following week (March 24). These dates fit the timeline that has been theorized online, though don’t take either as confirmation. Much of the premiere date will depend on 1) the state of post-production and 2) what Apple TV+ wants when it comes to their schedule for the late winter / spring. If the show premieres on either of those aforementioned dates and airs one episode a week, it will be on the air until early June.

Why does this matter so much for them? Obviously there are financial ramifications here, but also something more than that. This would be almost optimal for it when it comes to an Emmy campaign. These things matter, especially for a streamer who wants to ensure that it finds a viewership for a lot of its other shows.

