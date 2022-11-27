Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We know that the Nathan Fillion drama has been on a hiatus for the last little while; is it over?

Well, go ahead and consider this story a bit of good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, we should note that there is no new episode on the air tonight; however, this is also the final week of the hiatus. Not only is there a new episode next week, but you are actually getting two stories at a special time at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. To see more, all you have to do is look below.

Season 5 episode 8, “The Collar” – Officers John Nolan and Celina Juarez are in a race against time to stop the source of an explosive rampage on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 4 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 5 episode 9, “Take Back” – Officer John Nolan and the team investigate the unexpected death of a suspect in police custody. Their search also uncovers a very delicate loose end that could jeopardize Officer Celina Juarez’s career. Meanwhile, Sergeant Grey and his wife, Luna, go to New York to visit their daughter, Dominique, only to realize she never made it home from the night before on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of these episodes, you’re going to see The Rookie go on another hiatus, one that we currently expect to last until we get around to the new year. If you haven’t heard the big news there, you should know that it will be on break until January, where it will air alongside The Rookie: Feds. Could this end up helping both shows? Only time will tell…

