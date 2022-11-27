East New York season 1 episode 10 return date hopes on CBS

After what you see on CBS tonight, of course it makes sense to want an East New York season 1 episode 10 return date! There is so much stuff to look forward to over the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, we come bearing a bit of bad news now: Tonight’s installment was the final one for the calendar year. The network is going to be putting their entire Sunday-night lineup on hiatus for a good while, and the earliest that they will premiere (save for NCIS: Los Angeles, which has a crossover event coming) is Sunday, January 8.

Because we are looking so far ahead to the future right now, we are unfortunately in a spot where we can’t say too much about what lies ahead. Hopefully, that will change at some point in December. Still, if you’ve been watching this police drama over the past few weeks, then you probably have a good idea already of how it is written and the messages that the producers are trying to get across. There are some parts of the story that are common denominators across a ton of police dramas and yet, there are a few things that make it stand out. This is a show more reliant on its setting (hence the title) than almost any other out there.

One good thing to keep in mind as we go through this hiatus is that there already is a full-season order for this show at CBS. That means that you don’t have to worry about episode 13 being the final one; there are going to be other opportunities to see events play out through at least the spring. (Whether or not we get more after this will be 100% up to viewers — be sure to either watch live or stream it after the fact to help do your part.

