Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: What we know so far

Is the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off the most exciting theoretical series in recent memory? This is a fun thing to think about! HBO has yet to even confirm that this show is in development and yet, we’ve heard people associated with the franchise at large speak about it to know that it’s real.

So given that we may not hear more about this project for quite some time, let’s go ahead and take on the following question: What do we know at present?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

First and foremost, remember that this entire project has been the work of Kit Harington behind the scenes. It seems to have been his idea, but there are other people actively involved beyond him. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin is aware of it, as is Kit’s former co-star Emilia Clarke. This is meant to be a sequel to the events of Game of Thrones, where Jon Snow left Beyond the Wall. Could this be a project all about the Night’s Watch? That’s an easy thing to speculate on, but with so little information nothing appears to be altogether certain. The same goes for whether or not any other actors from the flagship series could reprise their roles.

So why isn’t the network speaking about this? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that it is seemingly still early in development. They don’t want to promise anything to viewers and the moment they confirm it, viewers will expect it to happen. If the Snow spin-off gets a green light, we tend to think that it’s going to get a straight-to-series order. It’s hard to imagine that a project this high-profile would go through the process of doing a pilot; if that didn’t work, HBO would have to explain that to fans and that would not be altogether easy.

Related – Check out more news on House of the Dragon season 2 and what the future could hold

Do you think we are actually going to see a Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off down the road?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments, and stick around for other news! (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







