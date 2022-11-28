Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 preview: Is John in big trouble?

As you get yourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 on the Paramount Network next week, let’s talk about John Dutton.

To date, there are a few simple things that we have seen from Kevin Costner’s character, starting with just how aggressive he’s been in pursuit of his own agenda. He’s fired much of his staff, tried to eliminate background noise, and also recognized that there are at least some compromises that he will need to start making. In this midst of all of this, though, there is one surprising scandal that could bring him down.

What are we talking about here? It’s rather simple: The wolves. We’ve seen situations like this on TV before, where something that seems solvable on the surface ends up becoming a far bigger problem over time. We know that there are major environmental ramifications for what happened, and it may not be possible for anyone at the ranch to cover it up entirely. We know that John wants to use Summer to handle a lot of environmental issues here, and it does lead us to question if that will also come back to bite him. This is someone he had to get out of prison in order to get this job!

Rest assured that if you love drama, we tend to think episode 5 will be up your alley. There aren’t many more details about it at press time, but there are three more currently set for the calendar year. After episode 7, we will see the show go on an extended hiatus. Production has been going on for the second half of the season this month, so it’s far too early for us to sweep in here with any sort of potential return date chatter. We just hope that there are some more big, surprising events in the near future.

