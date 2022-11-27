The Equalizer season 3 episode 8 return date on CBS

After what you are getting tonight on CBS, it makes sense to want The Equalizer season 3 episode 8. So when will it air?

We wish we had some great news to share in this piece, such as the Queen Latifah series coming back for a run amidst the holiday season or even in January. Unfortunately, neither of these things are set to happen. Tonight’s “Paradise Lost” is the last episode for the calendar year, and the network has already decided to save the rest of season 3 for after the NFL season. According to a report from TVLine, The Equalizer will be coming back on Sunday, February 19. This show operates on a slightly different schedule than its Sunday-night counterparts in East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles, and a lot of that is tied to there being a specific locked-in episode count here. (We tend to think Latifah wants some time to do other things in addition to this show.)

Is there a silver lining to this long wait? It certainly feels that way, as the aforementioned site also noted that we’re going to see an uninterrupted run of episodes once the show is back. That means you won’t be stuck dealing with a number of big-time hiatuses and you can enjoy the rest of the story. Unfortunately, the show is still so far away from returning that there isn’t all that much more we can really share right now; let’s just hope that it is worth the wait and Robyn McCall / the rest of the core characters are going to be front and center for some dramatic stories.

Remember in advance here that this show already has a season 4 renewal, as well; there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the long-term future and instead, you can just enjoy what is directly in front of you.

