Hightown season 3 premiere date: More open possibilities?

Is there a chance that we could actually see Hightown season 3 premiere sooner rather than later? All of a sudden, it feels like it! Just look at some of the information that we’ve got within this piece.

If you missed it, late last week the news was revealed that BMF season 2 will not only be airing in early January, but the plan is to have it on Friday nights. This means, effectively, that there are multiple Sunday spots open now once we get into the new year. Will the Monica Raymund series fill one of them?

For the time being, there is absolutely a reason to think that it could. For starters, remember the fact that production has been done for a while. By the time we get to January, we tend to think that post-production will be either done for a lot of these shows or relatively close to it. Also, remember that this isn’t some Netflix show where all of the episodes have to be done at once; the only thing that matters right now is that the first few are good to go right away.

Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of intense, super-entertaining stories right away when Hightown comes back, and it begins with us learning a little bit more about where Jackie is in her life. We know that she has struggled with sobriety and also finding her place in life, and we hope that she can really start to make some moves in the right direction here. Unfortunately, we know already that there is no guarantee of that. This is a drama, and of course with that is some inevitable hardship. Yet, we can’t help but continue to have at least some optimism that things will get better in due time.

If you aren’t watching the show yet…

What better time than the present to catch up? We know that there’s still plenty of time to watch the first time seasons if you haven’t already…

