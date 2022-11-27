Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: A January mystery

Is there still any chance at all that we could see a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date within the month of January?

We should, of course, start things off by noting all of the confusion that’s been out there on this subject already. Filming has been done for a while, which has led to all of the speculation that the show could be back sooner rather than later. However, Starz has yet to announce anything! It seemed for a while that the premiere of BMF season 2 could keep the Michael Rainey Jr. series from coming back, but that’s before it was clear that BMF would be airing / streaming on Friday nights.

When you look at the Starz lineup in January now, it is more or less open territory. Dangerous Liaisons, one of their marquee shows at the moment, won’t be airing deep into that month unless there’s some sort of big surprise right around the corner. They have an open door for all sorts of shows to premiere, and the question comes down to what they would like to put out there. They do have some other shows that they can look at here, whether it be Hightown, Heels, or the first half of Outlander season 7. It doesn’t have to be Ghost, and there is a chance that we could be waiting still until March.

Yet, why would we rule out January entirely? The only thing we’ll say is if the Power sequel is going to be airing in January, we expect some more news about it over the course of the next couple of weeks. Otherwise, is there really going to be enough time to properly promote it? We know that this show generates good viewership, but you need people to actually be aware that it is coming back first and foremost. Otherwise, they don’t subscribe until later and you do lose a little bit of viewership.

