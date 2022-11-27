SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 6, we’re going to have a chance to see the big finale. So what lies ahead here?

The biggest thing that we should note entering this episode are the stakes, which of course are higher than ever. The SAS is starting to find their footing and through that, this episode will offer up a chance to see them meet with Winston Churchill. There’s a bigger degree of danger that comes with that, but of course also recognition at the tail end of it. We’ve noted for a good while now that this is an origin story at its core, and this mission could allow everyone a greater degree of notoriety and also a hope for advancement.

Now with all of that being said, we also tend to think that there are going to be more questions than ever about the future on the other side. For more, check out the episode 6 synopsis below:

A meeting with Winston Churchill sees the SAS embark on their most daring operation to date. While success sees them achieve official status, Stirling receives some terrible news.

Will this be the end of the entire show?

We should not confirm anything at the time of this writing, but there is a reasonable chance that we’re going to have a chance to see something else when the dust finally settles. We know that executive producer Steven Knight has more stories in mind, and why wouldn’t BBC One want to keep this show around? It is a chance to really chronicle a moment in history that you aren’t seeing on some other shows, and that’s without even noting the fantastic cast that is really here from top to bottom.

