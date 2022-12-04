SAS Rogue Heroes season 2: It is renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big season 1 finale today on BBC One, can you expect an SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 renewal? Is this something to cross your fingers and really hope to see?

As you would imagine, there are of course a lot of things worth getting into here … but let’s start with the fact that the show could very well be coming back for more. While the folks at the aforementioned network have been quiet on the future, there is a good bit of evidence that there is a long-term future here. For starters, an interview Steven Knight gave to LadBible where it was made fairly clear that there could be three more seasons beyond this one:

“We’re gonna take it to after the end of the Second World War and then see what happens, because the story just keeps […] going … Obviously the war keeps going and it just gets more and more incredible.”

There is certainly a lot of pedigree with SAS Rogue Heroes, starting with the presence of Knight behind the scenes. This is a man with an established resume of hit television thanks in part to his work over on Peaky Blinders, so we have every reason in the world to think that the audience for this one could grow over time. That’s without even getting into the cast, or the material that is still out there to explore.

So provided that a season 2 for this series gets greenlit officially soon, we’re sure that everyone will go full-steam ahead on getting the next chapter in this story out there. A wonderful ideal would be getting a chance to see it at some point in late 2023, but that will be based on both filming timelines and the individual needs of BBC One at large. They have a lot of programming after all, and there are big scheduling decisions that are made with that in mind.

