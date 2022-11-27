New Amsterdam season 5 episode 13: New series finale teases

For those who have not heard already New Amsterdam season 5 episode 13 is going to be the series finale, and of course it will be pretty darn emotional! At this point, there is almost no way to get around that. We are going to have to see closure for a lot of these characters and how that comes about remains to be seen. It also may not be easy.

Perhaps more so than any other season we’ve seen, the past several episodes have really been all about watching the doctors at the hospital contend with who they are. Sure, there are still patient-of-the-week stories and larger issues of hospital politics, but we’ve really got a focus on these people that we haven’t had before. We’ve seen that with Max as he contends with his heartbreak and ponders a future with Wilder; meanwhile, we’ve seen it with Floyd and his father.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Jocko Sims (who plays Reynolds) had to say about how this story could end, and also at the same time what he really knows on the subject:

Not just Reynolds, but for everyone — from what I hear, because full transparency, I haven’t read the final episode yet because I want to wait for the table read — without spoiling anything, you’ll get to kind of know the characters even more, learn why they are who they are. And I think that we’ll wrap up the show with that mantra moving forward — How can I help? — for generations to come. And then when you see it, you’ll look at these two statements and go, “Oh, that’s what you meant by that.”

So yea, the end of this show is going to be emotional, and could very well tie back to some of the themes we saw at the very beginning. Do we know that New Amsterdam has had a number of divisive moments over the years? Absolutely, but we are still hoping for a resolution that pleases at least most of the people still watching. Here is to hoping that we get that.

