The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 run time: Extended again?

Tomorrow night on HBO you’re going to have a chance to see The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 arrive — so what is there to say about it now?

For the sake of this article, let’s get more into run time just because we know there’s always questions about how long a given episode is or could be. The past couple of weeks have given us opportunities to see some stories that are somewhat extended — or, at the very least, a few minutes past the hour-long run time. Based on what we are seeing right now when it comes to episode 5, you better be prepared for something similar to play out here.

Per the official programming guide that is out there at the moment, this upcoming episode is going to run in total for an hour and three minutes. That of course includes some credits, but this shows that the premium-cable network continues to be as willing as ever to let executive producer Mike White tell whatever stories he deems necessarily about these characters — and absolutely, we’re more than happy about that.

So what will be at the center of this episode, titled ‘That’s Amore”? To us, it’s going to be whatever is going on with Harper. Aubrey Plaza’s done a fantastic job as this character, who doesn’t come from money and yet, finds herself completely immersed in this world. There are so many different challenges that come with this, thanks in part to Cameron’s exploits and her thinking that Ethan did something that he did not. Is this going to make her actually think that there are parts of her marriage that need reevaluating, even if that is not the case? How messy are things going to get by the very end?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The White Lotus right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







