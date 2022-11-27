The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Any hope this year?

At this point, is there any chance that we’ll learn The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date over the course of this calendar year?

It goes without saying that the demand for more news is absolutely there — this is what happens when you do multiple conventions and hype up the future and yet, don’t share when the show is actually coming back. It’s also been more than a year at this point since the first season premiered, and that makes the wait feel all the more painful.

For the time being, we should go ahead and state the obvious: We’re not going to learn a date this month. We’re in the midst of Thanksgiving and for now, we tend to think that Prime Video has some other things they are focusing on. Take, for example, the impending release of Jack Ryan season 3.

So will things change next month? We’d argue that there is at least a slight chance of that, at least provided that the folks over at Prime Video want to get the show out in March. If they do, then it makes sense to get more news out there this year. Otherwise, there’s a good chance that the announcement won’t be coming until early 2023 and we’d say to be prepared for either possible situation here. It does feel like there’s a good chance season 2 is back in the spring, especially since it finished filming a long time ago and Amazon will need something more once the second and final season of Carnival Row wraps.

For now, the best piece of advice we can hand over is to have The Wheel of Time on your radar, but also don’t be shocked at all if it takes a while for that announcement to come out.

