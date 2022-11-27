Call the Midwife spoilers: New 2022 Christmas Special details!

Can you believe that we are now less than a month away from the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special? This is one of our favorite events of the year, even if there’s a reasonably good chance we’ll have an ugly cry at the end of it. This special is designed to make you feel all of the emotions that can come with the holiday. At times, there is joy; however, the series never forgets that this is not a merry time for everyone. It paints a reality as it was often seen in the late 1960’s, and you could see that from start to finish here.

So what can you anticipate through the Christmas Special this time around? Think in terms of a flurry of emotions! In a new Facebook post this weekend, the show’s official account set the stage for the event this time around, as well as giving you a sense as to when it is going to be set.

Each season of Call the Midwife moves in real time – one year in history for each season – and the Christmas Special follows this real-time pattern by falling in between each series. So the last time you saw our Nonnatuns was the Autumn of 1967, at the end of season 11. At Christmas, we’ll see them at the end of that same year. Then our season 12 will bring them into the Spring of 1968.

Although the Christmas episode might feel very different from other episodes, it nonetheless moves our characters’ stories forward in real time like all of our normal seasons do. In the past, we’ve featured important character developments at Christmas time: weddings – illnesses – issues – events – joys – tragedies.

For those wondering, season 12 will likely premiere in January on BBC One and in the spring on PBS. This is pretty par for the course of what we have seen with this franchise over the years; we don’t anticipate it changing in the altogether near future. (The Christmas Special, of course, will air both in the US and the UK on December 25.)

