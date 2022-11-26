Doctor Who season 14: Are Daleks, Cybermen spin-offs coming?

Is there really a chance that we could see a Doctor Who spin-off show about Daleks at some point in the future? What about Cybermen? These are some of the most iconic adversaries in the history of the franchise, and we know that there is always excited when they turn up.

Yet, is there really enough excitement to justify any of them starring in their own full-fledged show? That’s a fair thing to wonder at this point.

According to a report from the Mirror out in the UK, folks behind the scenes (including returning showrunner Russell T. Davies) are looking to expand the universe by creating supplemental shows about some of The Doctor’s most feared opponents. Here is what one source had to say on the subject:

“Fans can expect to see Sontarans, Weeping Angels and Sea Devils in separate series showing what they get up to when the Doctor isn’t there to stop them, along with Daleks and Cybermen.”

So would such an idea actually work? Our biggest question is how much can the characters be individualized to appeal to more casual fans. Unless you are a diehard Whovian with decades’ worth of viewing under your belt, you may not think about any of these monsters as more than a collective. They all need to be more individually distinct for a series of this nature.

We’ll see what the future holds since for now, the #1 priority is inevitably going to be the specials airing in 2023. These will feature the return of David Tennant as The Doctor and beyond just that, allow for a chance to see a few other familiar faces as well. Ncuti Gatwa will be making his debut in these as the next full-time star, and we anticipate season 14, the first full one to star him, premiering at some point in 2024.

Related – Check out some other coverage when it comes to Doctor Who right now

Do you think that we could, or should, see more spin-offs on Doctor Who moving forward?

Be sure to let us know below, and also come back for other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







