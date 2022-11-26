NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 8 spoilers: Deeks’ big offer

This weekend on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 8 arrive on the air. Why not learn more about it now?

there are a handful of things well worth getting into about “Let It Burn,” and we begin by saying this: We’re going to see Callen have a great opportunity throughout here to confront his past. It’s far too early to tell if he’s going to get all of the answers that he’s seeking, but he’ll have an opportunity.

Let’s just go ahead and put it this way: Over the course of this installment, you’ll end up seeing Kilbride hand over some info to Chris O’Donnell’s character about Pembroke, someone who played an important part in the character’s childhood. Kilbride’s hope here is that through allowing the guy to have access to these files, he’ll find out the information he needs and then move forward. Kilbride knows how important a focused Callen is to the team and in his mind, he’s just not focused at the moment and this is the perfect opportunity to change that.

Personally, we don’t think that we’re going to see Callen ever be able to focus on the job until he ends up getting answers on Hetty — unfortunately, there is no clear indicator as to when that’s going to happen.

As for what else we’re going to see in this episode…

Deeks is going to get an offer to attend a conference that at first, he’s not even remotely interested in attending. Of course, that’s before he realizes that said conference is taking place in Costa Rica! Is he going ton step away from Rosa and Kensi for a week to attend? That remains to be seen, but we do think it will serve as a rather fun story.

To see some sneak peeks from this episode, all you have to do is visit the link here.

