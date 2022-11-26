Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: The path to renewal

Are we closing in on a Cobra Kai season 6 renewal over at Netflix? It may be a little early to say that for sure at the time of this writing, but we are encouraged.

After all, there is a good bit of evidence that we could be inching closer to it! For starters, the amount of show-related merchandise out there is as large as it’s ever been. Earlier this month, for example, a new video game was released, and we tend to think that there are a number of people out there buying stuff tied to the dojos or these characters for the holiday season.

Also, did we mention that the creative team behind Cobra Kai recently wrapped one of their other projects? Since they were busy working on that, it was hard to imagine them being able to really crank up the writing process for a season 6 here. In the weeks and months to come, they could start to be a little bit more available. It mostly comes down now to when Netflix wants to announce something, and we 100% do still believe that they’re going to.

If there is one overarching reason why we’re all still in the dark insofar as news goes, it probably has to do with Netflix not having much of a reason to hurry anything along. They could quietly renew the show at any time, and just wait to announce it until production actually starts. It’s also possible that they are in deep negotiations right now! Remember that once you get to a certain point in a show’s run, it can be rather costly to bring it back on the air. That may be especially the case here with Cobra Kai, especially once you remember the huge size of its cast.

Related – Check out some additional info on Cobra Kai right now, including when we could get more renewal news

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date at Netflix?

Share right away in the comments! After you do this, stay tuned for some additional insight all about the future. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







