Succession season 4 premiere date: The latest filming update

What is going on at the moment when it comes to Succession season 4 over on HBO? It has been over a year at this point since the season 3 premiere, and it has also been almost five months since the start of production on the latest batch of episodes. With that, of course there’s going to be speculation on what the future could hold!

Let’s start off by noting this: We’ve yet see any indication that filming is 100% done on season 4, though we tend to think that we are closing in on this with every passing day. This is not a show that is altogether easy to film, mostly because the visuals are intricate and there are occasionally some international locales. We’ve already heard rumors here about filming going on in Norway.

Whenever we do get to the end of filming, we can start to have some more serious conversations about exact start dates. For the time being, the easiest thing to assume is that we’re going to see Logan Roy and the rest of the family back at some point in March. It makes the most sense based on the airing timeline of another HBO show in The Last of Us. If not then, it feels relatively fair to say that early April makes a good bit of sense. This is a network that does benefit greatly from having bot critically acclaimed series and Emmy nominations, and they’re going to ensure that these episodes land in a particular sweet spot.

Also, remember that HBO themselves have already indicated themselves that the series will be back in the sprint, and we do think that they probably have some internal date in mind already. It’s just a matter of us getting the actual announcement.

What do you most want to see on Succession season 4 no matter when it premieres?

