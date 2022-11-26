Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The sudden peak in interest

If you find yourselves interested in a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, let’s start by saying welcome! We tend to think that this is a pretty safe and supportive place for you. The Showtime drama is one of the best that TV has to offer, and we’ve seen a lot of attention all around it over the past few days.

So what’s the reason for this? It actually has to do with another TV role featuring Christina Ricci in Wednesday. That show, a new take on The Addams Family, has dominated public discussion since it debuted on Netflix. It’s also allowed people to see more of what Ricci can do as a performer, and she absolutely kills it as Misty on Yellowjackets from start to finish.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

If you’re a new viewer of this show, let’s update you a little bit on what is happening right now behind the scenes. Filming is currently underway on season 2 in British Columbia, and it is going to continue to be for the next few months. We’ve already heard that the plan is for the series to wrap in February and it will be on the air not too long after that.

Based on what we’re seeing right now with the rest of the Showtime schedule across the board, we’re personally prepared for Yellowjackets to be back at some point in March or early April. We’d love it beforehand, but it’s hard to feel that confident. This time-frame means that a date could be announced in January and we might get a trailer either late that month or in February. In other words, there is plenty of time to catch up if you’ve seen Wednesday and want to see more of Ricci’s work.

In general, just prepare yourselves for a crazy ride, regardless if you haven’t watched season 1 and you have and are eager for what the future holds now.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Yellowjackets, including what the future could hold

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime?

When do you think it will premiere? Share below, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







