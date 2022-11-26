The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

We know that The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be coming to HBO at some point down the road — the question is when. After all, the folks at the network don’t have that much of an incentive to rush things along here! They only recently wrapped up filming, and they likely realize right now that the priority is quality. It’s better to take time to make sure that the episodes are perfectly edited and ready to blow viewers away.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and get to the question in the title of this article: What is the worst-case scenario when it comes to a premiere date? How long could we end up being forced to wait?

We already know that the historical drama from Julian Fellowes is not going to be back at any point this year. Meanwhile, the presence of His Dark Materials means that we’re not going to see it on Monday nights, most likely, until at least February. This is where the mystery of Perry Mason comes into play. That detective show does not have a premiere date as of yet, but there are some signs out there suggesting that you are going to see it back in February. Is it about to become a Monday-night show after previously airing on Sundays? It’s possible.

If Perry Mason does end up airing on Mondays and HBO does want to space out their hits, it is possible that The Gilded Age is put on hold until around April or even May. That is a long ways to wait, but we wouldn’t be as angry in the event that the network renews it for a season 3 beforehand. Given the way that Fellowes makes some of his shows, we have a hard time thinking that season 2 will be the final one — there is so much to mine from this era and we really hope there’s a chance to mine a lot of it from top to bottom, and not just for the wealthy.

Related – Be sure to see some of the latest news when it comes to The Gilded Age right now

What are you the most hoping for when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 on HBO?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







