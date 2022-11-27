Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? Given that it’s the weekend after Thanksgiving, it’s fair to wonder. Some families may just be settling back in after being on the road for Thanksgiving.

Well, let’s go ahead and put your mind at ease here: There is another installment on the network tonight! “Horses in Heaven” will air at the standard run time and beyond just that, air for a little over an hour. Following Beth’s dramatic arrest for the bar fight on this past episode, it absolutely feels like there’s going to be a lot of drama here from start to finish. Isn’t there always when the Duttons are involved?

To get a few more bits and pieces of info, we suggest that you just check out the full season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

John makes swift changes at the Capitol; later, he receives some advice from Senator Perry; the venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point.

So what does the schedule for the rest of the year look like? Well, one of the reasons for the two-part premiere was to ensure the first seven-episode half of season 5 was done before Christmas. You will continue to see new episodes every Sunday until December 18, which is when we’re going to be at the final episode of the calendar year. We know that there is another batch of seven currently filming, but we are going to be stuck waiting a good while in order to see those. It’s far too early for any sort of official premiere date; for the time being, the best projection we have is that they’re going to arrive at some point in the spring.

Knowing what we do about Yellowstone, we also tend to think we know the shape of the story — the ranch is in jeopardy, and the Duttons will do whatever they can to save it. In doing this, however, there’s a good chance that they will make a number of enemies.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 this weekend?

