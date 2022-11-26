Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: The future of Garcia, Alvez

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 has already packed a lot in a pretty short period of time and as a viewer, of course that’s exciting! We didn’t have these people for years, and we are curious to learn more a little bit more now about what the future could hold for all of them.

In order to better understand that future, though, you need to understand the past — and that’s what intrigues us right now when it comes to Garcia and Alvez.

As fantastic as the first two episodes of the newly-minted streaming series were, we were left with some huge question marks when it comes to how the writers handled this relationship. They agreed to have a date-of-sorts at the end of the season 15 finale and in the premiere, it was briefly acknowledged but then glossed over, with Garcia suggesting that the two were better as “frenemies.”

Is that really the case, though? Penelope’s treatment of Luke was one of our least-favorite things about the final seasons of the show on CBS, even if some of it stemmed from here sadness over Morgan’s exit. We hoped that with things changing slightly towards the original series finale, we’d see that evolution (pun intended) reflected on the Evolution show. That just hasn’t happened. Nonetheless, we’re not ruling it out moving forward. It’s possible that the show decided to not move this relationship forward in the time since the series finale so that we could actually see it on-screen. Even if it doesn’t turn romantic long-term, we’d love to see more of a playfulness and some friendly banter within some of these episodes — especially with all of the dark and super-serious stuff going down.

