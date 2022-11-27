Is SEAL Team new this week on Paramount+? Season 7 future

Is SEAL Team new this week on Paramount+? We absolutely know that there is a lot more to dive into when it comes to these characters; moving forward, we mostly have to wonder whether or not we’ll get the opportunity to see it.

After all, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now. There is no new episode on the air this week, and there won’t be one anytime soon, either. Last week was the dramatic finale, and we are left with Bravo Team now wondering whether or not they are even a unit anymore. This is a tough cliffhanger, especially since for the time being, we don’t even have confirmation as to whether we’re getting a season 7.

Are we cautiously optimistic? Sure, and there are some natural reasons for that. It feels like the aforementioned streaming service really likes the show and would like to keep it around for at least the reasonably-near future. There is also a passionate audience out there for it. While we recognize that it’s not the cheapest show in the world to make thanks to the locations and the action-packed sequences, it’s also totally unique when you look across the TV landscape. How many other modern-day shows are really trying to capture the feel of what it’s like to be active-duty military operating out in the field?

Odds are, we’re going to have a little bit more news when it comes to season 7 by the end of the winter, at least if we are operating with the same timeline that we saw following the end of season 5. If the show gets renewed, that would allow it time to film and then eventually air at around the same time in 2023 that we saw it in 2022.

Related – Be sure to see some other updates on SEAL Team, including the EP looking to the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a potential SEAL Team season 7 renewal at Paramount+?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







