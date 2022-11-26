Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We tend to very much believe that there’s going to be a desire for some comedy after Thanksgiving. Given how few scripted TV options are out there, wouldn’t it be nice to dive into something soon?

Without question, the answer to this is “yes,” but that doesn’t mean that we’re actually going to get it. There is no new episode this weekend, and the reasoning for it is actually quite simple. In order to have a show this weekend, the cast and crew would’ve had to work through the entirety of the Thanksgiving holiday, and that was never going to happen. There is also a lot of college football competition today and beyond just that, even if the show did air it would probably not deliver big ratings. A lot of people are traveling today from wherever they spent the holiday.

Rest assured, though, that we’re not that far away from the end of the hiatus. There is more from the world of SNL coming soon! Next week, you will see a show hosted by multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. There will more than likely be one or two other shows airing next month also, and we imagine that we’ll get more news on those over the next several days. In general December is a huge month for the sketch show, and we have had a chance to see a lot of memorable Christmas sketches over the years. It’s consistently ripe with material, mostly because almost everyone has some sort of story that they can pull from when it comes to the holiday season.

In general, let’s just hope some of these episodes live up to what we’ve seen in past years, and also gets some more people talking about the new cast — remember that this is still very much a transition year.

