Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Impact of BMF news

We are getting closer to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date coming in at Starz. Not only that, but we have actual evidence that makes everything for the show’s future more up in the air than ever before.

If you missed it, here is some of what we’re talking about here. BMF season 2 now officially has a premiere date of Friday, January 6. We did not expect it to premiere on a Friday, and it was hard to predict that it would air so early in the winter.

So what does this mean for Power Book II: Ghost moving forward? Well, there is a reasonably good chance that this opens the door for the show to premiere on Sunday nights at some point before we get to March, especially if BMF does stay on Fridays for the bulk of its duration. Even if it does move back to Sundays after the premiere, the January 6 start means that it will be over before we get too deep into March.

For both BMF fans and those who love everything else that the network has to offer, we consider this to be very good news from top to bottom. After all, it’s hard for it not to be! It effectively means that we’re getting more great content across the board and sooner, and that’s great given the last thing we wanted was to be spending a lot of time sitting around and speculating.

As so many of you do know at this point, filming on Ghost season 3 is already complete, and what that means is that the table is basically set. It all comes down to when the network actually wants to air some of these episodes.

