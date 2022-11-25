Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: After BMF news…

Are we a step closer to learning the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at Starz? We are starting to think that way at the moment, and not just because it’s inevitable we would be.

Over the past month or two, we’ve harbored this fear that the Joseph Sikora series would be pushed back thanks in part to BMF starting in January and, presumably, Power Book II: Ghost not coming on the air until March. This was not an easy thing to think about, but the latest update about BMF changes things in a rather significant way.

If you missed it, here is the big update: BMF season 2 is actually premiering on a Friday in January and if it remains on that night for the bulk of the season, we could see substantial changes with the rest of the network’s schedule. It does leave open the possibility of Power Book II: Ghost airing in January or February, which in turn could mean that Force airs in the spring. We know that Starz likes to make all of these franchise shows feel special and by virtue of that, does not stack them on top of each other. They like to extend their run to keep subscribers around a longer period of time.

Force, like Ghost, is already done with production; however, it wrapped up fairly recently and by virtue of that, you are going to be waiting a good while longer in order to see what’s coming up next. At the very least, it’s our hope that we could see some sort of teaser by the end of the winter, if not some full-fledged trailer with a greater amount of scoop all about what lies ahead.

